PiperMed Continues Success in Georgia and Beyond

We recently concluded our services overseeing on-site rapid molecular testing for Lionsgate on a limited series shooting in Covington. Deploying our Abbott ID Now rapid devices to set has proven invaluable to productions, especially on high volume cast and crew days. With this union and guild approved device, we can clear a day player to work in 15 minutes! We have provided this supplemental testing at Tyler Perry Studios, OWN, commercial stages across Atlanta, as well as for multiple HBO productions.

We’ve also successfully wrapped two Netflix shows, where our team of COVID Officers (with production and medical background) worked diligently to keep massive crews tested and safe for the entire multi-month run. Never enduring a shutdown is a badge of honor for us!

A unique element about our team is that our COVID Officers have medical training and are the ones who personally collect samples (for PCR tests) and run our rapid devices (for molecular and antigen tests) right on your set. They’re also steeped in the current guidelines and tirelessly work to maintain a safe working environment for everyone on set.