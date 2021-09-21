SCAD announces the fifth annual AnimationFest

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce the fifth annual AnimationFest to be presented in an all-virtual format September 23 – 25. The highly anticipated signature festival presented by SCADFILM will feature three days of special sessions and screenings, star-studded presentations and panels, and a showcase of animation excellence in student work. The event will offer global access to creative geniuses in the industry at the top of their craft in the fields of animation, visual effects, motion media design, and gaming content across all platforms and genres.

A highlight of SCAD AnimationFest will be the premiere of “Hex Limit,” a standout collaborative student work from SCAD Animation Studios. The 3D animated film features an unusual broom chase as three characters race for the title of champion through a cyber-fantasy city. The festival will also feature a special session dedicated to the making of this exceptional animated short, as SCAD pushes the boundaries of animation, storytelling and visual effects. Additionally, AnimationFest will feature a SCAD student film showcase of “The Ocean Duck,” available for on-demand viewing throughout the course of the three-day event.

“SCAD is home to SCAD Animation Studios, the world’s only animation studio housed at an elite university, where students write, perform, and animate 2D and 3D films,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “To see SCAD’s latest release ’Hex Limit’ and enjoy a comprehensive look at everything SCAD offers future animators, including IMDB credits before graduation, SCAD AnimationFest is the place to be this September!”

SCADFILM is proud to present the 2021 Award of Excellence to Oscar-winning director, story artist and animator Everett Downing Jr., recognizing his transformational achievements in animation throughout his storied career.

“Our festival programming celebrates the explosive growth of the animation industry and SCAD’s role in preparing talent across all the disciplines that contribute to this transformative art form,” said Leigh Seaman, Senior Executive Director of SCADFILM. “At SCADFILM, we illuminate the opportunities for artists in any medium to find success in the entertainment business, and animation offers opportunities galore. We look forward to welcoming guests from major studios and production companies to talk about trends and take us behind the scenes of some of this year’s most anticipated animated content.”

The curated programming for the festival represents the expertise and excellence of the university’s top ranked degree programs from the Schools of Digital Media and Entertainment Arts. Animation has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming one of the largest of SCAD’s preeminent degree programs. The SCAD animation program is regarded globally as best-in-class for preparation in a growing field that encompasses film, television, interactive media and video games.

Dynamic digital conversations and panels with industry luminaries for AnimationFest include:

From 2D to 3D – A Look Into The Evolution of Two of Nickelodeon’s Biggest Shows

Writing for Primetime: FOX’s Animation Domination

Making Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Expanding Universes with Star Trek: Prodigy

The Lighting of Pixar’s Soul

Rising Voices in Animation: A Conversation with Changemakers in the Industry

Unpacking Bento Box: Career Paths and Day-to-Day of an Animation Studio

Behind the Scenes of the Amazon Original Animated Series Do, Re, & Mi

Meet the Creator & Producers Behind the Paramount+ Adult Animated Comedy Series The Harper House

AnimationFest will showcase exclusive screenings of the latest and greatest in animation entertainment including:

Amazon Original Animated Series Do, Re, & Mi

Paramount+ Adult Animated Comedy Series The Harper House

Netflix Animated Series We the People

Talented SCAD alumni expertise and insights will be presented in sessions including:

Sophisticated Silly: An Alumni Panel Discussion on Dreamwork’s ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business

Animate the Peach State Presented by ASIFA-South

SCAD Student Showcase Spotlight: The Ocean Duck

Alumni Voices: Navigating the Animation Industry

Character Design in Animation