SCAD Students Win Record Number of Emmy Awards

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is thrilled to celebrate our students who have achieved the highest honor in the television industry. This week the Regional Southeast EMMY Chapter announced the winners of the 2021 Southeast Regional Student Production Awards.

Fourteen SCAD students took home Emmy statuettes. In all, SCAD racked up a record 38 nominations in 12 categories.

The students, representing SCAD’s School of Entertainment Arts and School of Digital Media, won in the categories of non-fiction short form, music video, fiction short form, non-fiction short form, commercial, public service announcement, animation/graphics/special effects, director, editor, photographer, talent performer, and writer.

Earlier this summer, SCAD film and television student Mariana Gomez took home a professional 2021 Southeast Emmy Award for her documentary Caretaker which she directed and edited from Mexico City while she was enrolled virtually at SCAD.

“This is an incredible accomplishment, both for our talented students and faculty who come to SCAD directly from the entertainment industry. Our students created beautiful, meaningful content – from short films to animated features – even during a tumultuous year. I am extremely proud of them all!” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the School of Entertainment Arts.

The Southeast Student Production Awards promote excellence among high school and college students. This exhibition features award-winning journalism, narrative series, music videos and public service announcements created by students.

The Regional Southeast EMMY Chapter is one of 19 chapters throughout the United States identifying and celebrating television excellence at the local and regional level of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Southeast Chapter represents television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from each of its markets, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, NC.