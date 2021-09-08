Three films shot in Georgia getting sequels: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Greenland’

All three movies ― 2018′s “Den of Thieves,” 2020′s “Greenland” and 2021′s “Jungle Cruise” ― have been cleared for sequels.

It’s too early to say if any or all of the films will shoot in Georgia, but Georgia has become the mecca for sequels and reboots since the amped-up tax credits came into play in 2008. Examples include “Neighbors 2,” “Dumb and Dumber To,” “Anchorman 2,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” three “Hunger Games” films, many Madea movies, and the current trio of “Creed III,” “Wedding Crashers 2″ and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Den of Thieves” is an action heist thriller with Butler playing a ruthless, burnt out sheriff hellbent on stopping a crew trying to make a daring heist of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Los Angeles. The film, budgeted at $30 million, generated about $80 million worldwide in box-office gross and received a subpar 42% positive rating on RottenTomatoes among critics.

The sequel was announced awhile ago and is called “Den of Thieves: Pantera.” “Den of Thieves” director Christian Gudegast previously revealed to Screen Rant the sequel would be based on the Antwerp diamond exchange heist of 2003. It is not yet in production. See more at AJC.