Disney set to shoot movie later this month in Brunswick

Disney is coming to Coastal Georgia for a new feature film. And it’s just in time for Halloween. According to Tammy Smith Casting, a Disney feature film is scheduled to shoot in Brunswick later this month.

The unnamed movie will be shot over the course of four nights, from Saturday, October 30 to Tuesday, November 2. Shoot hours are currently scheduled for 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Tammy Smith Casting is looking for extras, men and women 18 years of age and older who fit military, police and blue collar / deck crew types.

COVID-19 testing is mandatory and extras will be paid for testing.

For more information and to apply, click here.

This isn’t the first time Disney has come to the area recently. ‘The Falcon + the Winter Soldier,’ which premiered earlier this year on Disney+, shot episodes in Chatham County. And the live action ‘Lady & the Tramp’ was filmed in Savannah. See more at WJCL.