Filmmaking in Georgia Highlighted in Film Columbus GA Quarterly Event

Business owners and entertainment professionals from Columbus and beyond attended the Film Columbus GA virtual event on Wednesday, September 22nd. The event, usually held live, connects entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The meeting was facilitated by VisitColumbusGA and the Columbus Film Commission. “Columbus remains active with projects and we are entertaining inquiries weekly from directors and producers about the region” said Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner for the Columbus Film Commission. “With the ever changing landscape of moviemaking, our guests for this meeting provided extremely keen insight for our audience.”

Listen to the archive here.

– Trish Taylor, Co-President of the Georgia Production Partnership and Peter Stathopoulos – GPP’s Government Relations talked about filmmaking and the political environment in the film, music and gaming industry in Georgia.

– As one of Hollywood’s most prolific filmmakers, Michael Feifer talked about doing films in small-mid sized markets like Columbus and how these regions can appeal even more to directors and producers.

Mr. Slocumb went on to say, “We want to thank Trish, Peter and Michael for spending their time with us and sharing ways we can all get involved to grow filmmaking in Columbus. Being informed about political topics through meetings like this and involvement with organizations like the Georgia Production Partnership are very important.”

The date for the next quarterly meeting will be announced soon.

Listen to the archive here.