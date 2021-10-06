Georgia Latino Film Alliance Appoints Julie Ann Crommett Board Chair

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) has appointed Julie Ann Crommett, a former Walt Disney Studios, NBC Universal and Google exec, as its new board chair.

Crommett will work closely with the board of directors to grow the organization into a valuable resource and support system for next generation Latinx filmmakers, students, executives, and content creators in Georgia, according to GALFA.

“It is my great honor to welcome Julie Ann Crommett as the newest elected GALFA board chair, “said Jose Marquez, CEO and founder, GALFA, in a statement. “Her unique business experience in the DEI [diversity, inclusion and inclusion] space, her creative insights and ongoing commitment to advocating for systematic change will undoubtedly help our organization scale to greater heights under her strategic guidance.”

“We are so fortunate to have Julie Ann join us in our mission towards achieving new benchmarks in the film and entertainment industry,” said Yvette Moise, president and co-founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival, in a statement. “Together we will work towards making this place a whole new world.”

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival conducts the Georgia Latino Film Festival in the state of Georgia, which features Latino-directed, -produced and -acted films among other national and international entries. The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form, provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers, and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films.

Crommett has been working in the diversity, equity and inclusion space for more than a decade in the film, media, entertainment and tech industries.

“I am humbled to join the GALFA board and look forward to working with the talented board, partners and members who tirelessly foster Latino development in the film industry,” said Crommett in a statement. “GALFA is moving ahead stronger than ever. I’m excited to join Jose and Yvette and their outstanding team in giving voice to America’s next generation of Latinx Storytellers.”