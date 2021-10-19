PiperMed busy across the country

Heading into fall, PiperMed is continuing to work, in ever-widening regions, keeping crews healthy and productions safe from shutdown.

🎬 just wrapped a union film in Providence, RI

🎬 currently working on a Netflix show in San Diego, CA

🎬 starting a new HBO show in Austin, TX

“Our team is stronger and deeper than ever. We’re so grateful for everyone who works with us – for their constant vigilance and endless oversight – who help us do what we do! We’re now offering rapid molecular testing via Cue devices. With Cue, we can test over a dozen people in about 20 minutes.”

