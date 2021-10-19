SIEGE In-Person Networking and Silv-E Awards Nov. 7

Join us Nov. 7 at the Doraville Digital Studios (across from the Doraville MARTA station) for networking, playtesting, boardgaming, a portfolio review, and our annual Silver Excellence in Indie Game Development (Silv-E) award ceremony. We will give away more than $1,500 to indie game developers, and your vote may make the difference! Free for GGDA members. If you want to enter your game in the Silv-E competition, you can do so HERE.

Current awards include: Best Game $500, Made in Georgia $100, Best Production $100, Best Design $100, Most Fun $100, Best Student Game $100, Best Analog Game $100, Best Audio $100, Best Art $100, Best Booth $100, Audience (SIEGE) Choice $100

Yes, you will need to either show your vaccination card or a negative COVID test result from within three days of the event to get in. Masks are required when not eating or drinking. Food and drinks are provided free for GGDA members as well.