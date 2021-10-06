SIEGE2021 Announces First Speakers

We are glad to announce a mix of new and veteran SIEGE speakers when SIEGE2021 goes online Nov. 5 & 6, with great presentations online and safe networking events in person. The first sessions we have announced include:
- Brad Merritt, Cartoon Network, “Game Devs: Stop Using the F-Word”
- Liam Hislop, Hi-Rez Studios, “Getting Your Team AMP’d!”
- Christian Allen, Epic Games, “Five Shipping Lessons for Indie Devs”
- Sandee Chamberlain, KSU “Collaborative Game Art”
- Kat De Shields-Moon & Blane Humphries, Schell Games & Triplepoint, “What Indie Devs Should Look for in a PR Agency”
- Ian Schreiber, Indie Dev, “Game Design Improv”
All of these will be followed by Q&A in our Discord Channel. We still have a handful of speaking slots open. Please apply by Oct. 15: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddyc7g5-kLzJKouzfALExeVu82QJCzpDDTo7SXHbL05q96QQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Thanks to our sponsors, all these SIEGE events are free for GGDA members. Most of the online presentations are free and open to everyone. We are also planning an in-person, socially distanced networking event, complete with playtesting and our annual Silv-E awards for Nov. 7. More info to come.
