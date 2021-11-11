Columbus Film Commission Quarterly Meeting Announced for December 15th

Special speakers, an update on the Columbus film scene, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region. Space is limited, please RSVP by clicking here.

As a result of the success of Georgia’s film industry and specifically the progress in Columbus, GA, the Columbus Film Commission will host it’s next quarterly meeting on December 15th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses. The next event will be held virtually via ZOOM at 3:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of these meetings is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“We have enjoyed incredible success in 2021 as Columbus and the entire state of Georgia continues to rebound from 2020’s pandemic slow down,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “We look forward to reflecting on this past year and provide an outlook for 2022.”

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals.

Speakers will be announced soon. The event will begin at 3:00 PM. Space is limited, please RSVP by clicking here.