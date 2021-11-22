ME Film Festival Rolls On

The virtual ME Film Festival kicked off last week, with a selection of 7 animated short films on Stream Moko. Each film had a designated start date and will be available to watch on the MOKO platform for a duration of one week.

The Atlanta-based streaming platform will provide filmmakers with a new opportunity for their films to be viewed online. Unlike most streaming platforms, Stream Moko features curated uplifting and inspiring content, as well as original shows designed to help viewers live their best lives.

“While we hate not having an in-person festival, we truly believe Moko will showcase the films on a positive streaming ecosystem that honors great stories,” says Jeremiah Bennett, chairman of the board and president of the ME Film Festival.

The festival, now in its 8th year, focuses on international films that are story driven.

“We’re excited about this year’s festival,” says Mark Dautin, the director of programming for the festival. “With films from 68 countries, viewers will have an opportunity to watch comedy, horror and international shorts in addition to features.”

The 9th Season of the ME Film Festival will happen in May 2022. For information on the festival, upcoming films or more, visit www.mefilmfest.com​