Rock and roll film shot in Columbus is having special screenings

A coming-of-age, rock and roll comedy film shot in Columbus had two advanced screenings in the city . “Electric Jesus,” from writer and director Chris White and wife Emily, follows the exploits of a young, Stryper-inspired Christian band in the summer of 1986. The film, released on Nov. 2, features many well-known Columbus locations including the Springer Opera House, The Loft Recording Studio, Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, Glenn Anthony Baptist Church, Whisperwood Apartments, the Thunderbird Motel, Camp Joy and the Soho Bar & Grill.

Local actor, longtime Springer player and and Columbus State University alum Will Oliver is one of the main characters in the film that will also feature other Columbus-based background actors. The advance screenings will be held at the National Infantry Museum on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will be open to the general public.

“Getting a film out into the world during Covid has been an interesting challenge,” executive producer Emily White said in the release. “We’ve tried to host a big screen celebration like this in Columbus two or three times in the past year and a half, but we’ve been forced to postpone each time. We’re so thrilled to be coming back to Columbus to show our work to the amazing film community that made it all possible.”