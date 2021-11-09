Savannah Regional Film Commission named “Outstanding Film Commission” by LMGI

The Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC) was announced the “Outstanding Film Commission” by the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 8th annual LMGI Awards. The Location Managers Guild International recognized winners in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television, and commercials from around the globe and recognizing outstanding service by film commissions for their support during the production process.

Hosted by actor and director Isaiah Mustafa, this year’s LMGI Awards returned to a virtual ceremony on a digital platform and streamed to a worldwide audience due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to have been named ‘Outstanding Film Commission’ by the Location Managers Guild International for our work on The Underground Railroad,” said Savannah Regional Film Commission Executive Director Beth Nelson. “This is a huge honor, not only for the Savannah Regional Film Commission, but also for our local crew, businesses, government staff and everyone in our community who worked tirelessly on the production. To be recognized by this prestigious international organization, consisting of the best location managers in the world, is very inspiring and a testament to the work we do daily to support production and build the film industry in the Savannah region.”

The Savannah Regional Film Commission was nominated for its work on The Underground Railroad, a 2021 television series that chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the Antebellum South. Five other film commissions were also nominated for the award including Estonian Film Institute, Bath Film Office, Screen Queensland Australia, Liverpool Film Office, and Hamilton Music & Film Office. Past winners include Toscana Film Commission, Film Otago Southland, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, Royal Film Commission of Jordan, Film L.A., City of Long Beach Office of Special Events and Filming, and Albuquerque Film Commission.

“The Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) has made significant investments and has applied countless resources to building the entertainment production industry in the Savannah region,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “We are excited to see such great returns on these investments and the incredible recognition from LMGI for all the hard work from our folks at the Savannah Regional Film Commission.”