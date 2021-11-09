Update from Moonshine Post-Production and Bare Knuckles Creative

|
|It goes without saying that this back-to-back feat wouldn’t have happened without the fearless work of showrunner Greg Nicotero and unparalleled dedication of everyone involved in Creepshow along the way. As Moonshine and Bare Knuckles bring an incredible Season 3 across the finish line, we share our celebration alongside the assistant editors, producers, camera ops, PAs, directors, VFX artists, composers, and so many more who passed the baton since before the first slate was clapped. The stories we got to tell in these 20+ segments were Creepshow at it’s finest: fun, unexpected, and increasingly scary.