Update from Moonshine Post-Production and Bare Knuckles Creative

Moonshine and Bare Knuckles started preparing for this year’s Halloween in September 2020 on the stage and cutting room of Creepshow Seasons 2 and 3. Amidst a global shutdown, we helped make back-to-back seasons for Shudder’s streaming platform and AMC television—just in time for spooky season. This completes our hat trick of FULL POST on ALL THREE seasons for the horror anthology series, all filmed and finished right here in the state of Georgia. In case you missed them, here are recaps from Seasons 1 and 2: …while you’re at it, go ahead and “Shudder & Shrill” with these ghouls from Season 3: It goes without saying that this back-to-back feat wouldn’t have happened without the fearless work of showrunner Greg Nicotero and unparalleled dedication of everyone involved in Creepshow along the way. As Moonshine and Bare Knuckles bring an incredible Season 3 across the finish line, we share our celebration alongside the assistant editors, producers, camera ops, PAs, directors, VFX artists, composers, and so many more who passed the baton since before the first slate was clapped. The stories we got to tell in these 20+ segments were Creepshow at it’s finest: fun, unexpected, and increasingly scary. While working on post for Seasons 2 and 3, we were able to film some exclusive behind-the-scenes content with the people who made it all happen—including but not limited to director Greg Nicotero, colorist John Petersen, sound designer Chris Basta, in-house offline editors Kristina Kromer and Patrick Perry…and the list goes on. CLICK THE BTS VIDEOS BELOW TO WATCH: SOUND DESIGN EDITING “MUMS” & “METER READER” EDITING “QUEEN BEE” & “DEAD GIRL NAMED SUE” MOTION GRAPHICS & VFX