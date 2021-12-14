DreamHack Announces 2022 World Tour Schedule

DreamHack has announced the 2022 world tour schedule today as part of its annual “DreamHack Day”, a celebration of the festival’s past and early beginnings in 1994, as well as its present and future. What started as a gathering of friends and their computers in a school cafeteria — with no online access — has grown into a beacon of internet culture and a gathering place for gamers worldwide featuring everything gaming under one roof.

In 2022, DreamHack will host 10 festivals in 9 major cities, including a return to Anaheim, CA, USA; Dallas, TX, USA; Valencia, Spain; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Hyderabad, India; and Atlanta, Georgia, USA; and DreamHack Summer and Winter in Jönköping, Sweden. In addition, DreamHack will make its debut “down under” in Melbourne, Australia; and will host its first-ever festival in Madrid, Spain. (Complete schedule below.)

2022 Festival Highlights:

● DreamHack Dallas will feature Intel® Extreme Masters Dallas (CS:GO)

● DreamHack Valencia will feature ESL Challenger (CS:GO), and Halo: HCS Regional EU

● DreamHack Melbourne will include ESL Challenger (CS:GO), League of Legends Circuit Oceania Finals, and Halo: HCS Regional ANZ

● DreamHack Rotterdam will include ESL Challenger (CS:GO)

● DreamHack Atlanta will feature and Fighting Games Championship

● DreamHack Summer and DreamHack Winter will feature ESL Pro League Conference (CS:GO)

“Gaming brought, and kept, us together during these challenging times all around the world, so I cannot begin to share how excited we are to be back in person with our community,” said Krzysztof Pikiewicz, SVP of Festivals, ESL Gaming. “DreamHack creates a space for our community to connect, explore, win, play, and be themselves through an interactive, gaming lifestyle experience — and while we are offering DreamHack winter as a LAN-only event, bringing our full festivals back to life next year is going to make for some very special experiences for our community of fans.”

DreamHack has introduced an array of new festival experiences over the years while also solidifying its position as the market leader in multi-titled esports competitions. The festival experience will continue to innovate and improve the experience for both attendees and fans alike.

As part of the DreamHack Day celebration, our dedicated DreamHack community are offered ticket discounts, discounts on DreamHack merch at the official ESL Shop and the opportunity to participate in dedicated DreamHack tournaments on ESEA. We will also be giving away subs to local streamers to support the gaming community.

Read more about the events at dreamhack.com.