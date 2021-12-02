Georgia Game Industry Holiday Party December 14

We’ve been putting on these holiday parties for more than a decade now, bringing together members of the GGDA, Atlanta Game Dev Meetup, IndieCluster, IGDA and more. Join us . Bring Steam keys (on slips of paper or cards) for your games, your friends’ games, Humble Bundles, or any other keys you are not using. Drop them off and swap them for keys to games you want to play! Join us Dec. 14 at the Doraville Digital Studio (the same place we held SIEGE ) for our annual game industry holiday party. This has always been one of the highlights for networking, sharing ideas and having fun. This year we are adding a Steam Key Swap

Other highlights:

Got a game you want playtested? Rent a table ($50) and attendees will help with QA. We hope that these table rentals will cover the bulk of the costs for food for the night.

Your admission gets you a free t-shirt!

Snacks and drinks are also covered by the $5 admission.

The $10 ticket covers better food, like pizza or pupusas.

Meet potential team members for your game dev or for the Game Jam in January.

Since we do not have a sponsor for this year’s holiday party, we are selling tickets to cover the party’s costs. Buy them in advance HERE

Remember, you MUST show proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test from within 72 hours of the event to get in.

All ticket sales go to cover the costs of the party.

When: 7 pm Dec. 14

Where: Doraville Digital Studios, 5999 New Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30340

How Much: $5-$50