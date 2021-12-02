Millions in equipment stolen by thieves targeting Georgia film industry

The Georgia film industry is reeling from a string of thefts that threatens to close some businesses.

Investigators say thieves are targeting high-dollar camera equipment, and losses so far just since this summer total more than $3 million.

According to some of the Atlanta companies that have been hit, it appears to be a ring of young men, breaking their way into film rental companies and production houses in Georgia.

The companies are sharing information and pooling resources for a reward they hope will reach $25,000 soon, but it may be too late for some. There are reports of some businesses having to close their doors for good because of the thefts. See more at Fox 5.