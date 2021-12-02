South Georgia Native Brock Drury Promotes Sim Racing Movie

In the past few years sim racing has experienced a growth in popularity. In 2020 that growth was maximized when NASCAR races were cancelled because of covid and sim racing was broadcast live on national TV. Now sim racing is getting its first feature film. ‘The Sim Racer’ was produced by Brock Drury, a Georgia native. The movie was shot in south Georgia.

‘The Sim Racer’ is about Luke Wallace who needs $9600 to save his home so he enters a sim race that pays $20000. The project has been in the works for over a year. “We’ve put a lot of work into getting this movie ready for the sim racing community and I think they will like it when they see it.” Drury said. The trailer was released this week and has been getting positive reviews. ‘The Sim Racer’ is due to come out in 2022.

https://youtu.be/2WuhIPj4ZLM