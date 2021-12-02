What’s filming in Georgia in November, 2021?

Entering the holidays, Georgia remains super busy, with at least 58 active productions right now, up from 36 in November of 2019 and 42 last November.
The biggest new production the past month is Disney’s big-budget “Guardians of the Galaxy 3″ starring Chris Pratt. ABC has started production of its new prime-time show “Judge Steve Harvey.” And Netflix has begun shooting a Marlon Wayans comedy with “Stranger Things” breakout star and Atlanta resident Priah Ferguson. And a raft of Twitch shows have begun shooting as well.
Several films with major stars wrapped since mid-October. Among them are “Reptile” with Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake; “Brothers” with Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Brandon Fraser and Peter Dinklage; and “On a Wing and a Prayer” starring Dennis Quaid.
And while VH1′s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is shooting the second half of its 10th season, another month goes by with no sign of season 14 of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in production. That show normally shoots from June through the end of the year. But it’s now several months behind its regular schedule. Bravo has provided no guidance when the show, which has lost two key members (Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams), will begin production.
This past weekend, crew members in Georgia largely rejected a recent deal its leadership negotiated with producers, but overall it passed by a small margin. The vote indicates strong discontent among rank-and-file members fed up with long hours, skipped meal breaks and shortened rest periods as productions are pressured to finish shows and movies as quickly as possible while under pricey COVID-19 protocols. See more at the AJC.