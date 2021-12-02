What’s filming in Georgia in November, 2021?

And while VH1′s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is shooting the second half of its 10th season, another month goes by with no sign of season 14 of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in production. That show normally shoots from June through the end of the year. But it’s now several months behind its regular schedule. Bravo has provided no guidance when the show, which has lost two key members (Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams), will begin production.

This past weekend, crew members in Georgia largely rejected a recent deal its leadership negotiated with producers, but overall it passed by a small margin. The vote indicates strong discontent among rank-and-file members fed up with long hours, skipped meal breaks and shortened rest periods as productions are pressured to finish shows and movies as quickly as possible while under pricey COVID-19 protocols. See more at the AJC.